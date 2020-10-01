New service takes fuss out of five star fare

Owner of Fish D'Vine Kevin Collins has launched an new luxury online delivery service, D'luxe. Picture: Laura Thomas

Owner of Fish D'Vine Kevin Collins has launched an new luxury online delivery service, D'luxe. Picture: Laura Thomas

A NEW food delivery service is taking the fuss out of five-star fare for luxury travellers in the Whitsundays.

Fish D’Vine owner Kevin Collins this week unveiled his latest business venture targeted at bringing the best produce directly to the doors of up-market gastronomists.

Mr Collins launched D’livery during the height of the pandemic when he was forced to close the doors of Fish D’Vine.

However, as business began to reopen, he decided to explore another, more luxurious business venture.

Enter, Fish D’Luxe.

The food delivery service takes the hassle out of cooking for people with cash to burn and an expensive palette.

Fish D’Vine chefs will source and prepare majority of a meal before it is delivered to the house or boat of the prospective foodies.

The rest is up to them in what Mr Collins said “would turn any home cook into a gourmet chef”.

“The chef prepares it all, does all the work, and then it arrives to the guests’ door cryovaced with a set of cooking instructions for how to finish everything off,” he said.

“So instead of something like a slow cooked beef brisket taking six hours to cook it takes 30 minutes, because we’ve done everything.”

The gourmet options range from seafood platters to a gourmet barbecue and packs with a range of meats, sides and salads that can feed up to 10 people.

More stories

What JobKeeper changes mean for Whitsunday businesses

Muddies hoping to break grand final drought with victory

‘Silly’ holiday choices result in more VMR missions

“We’re trying to be really quite high end with everything we’re doing and making people that are on a yacht or a superyacht or a luxury holiday home, giving them a restaurant experience in their home for a fraction of the price of a restaurant,” Mr Collins said.

The D’Luxe service has teamed up with holiday home providers on Hamilton Island, bareboat companies and superyacht concierges.

Mr Collins said while it had only launched this week, he was already fielding plenty of interest for those wanting a restaurant-quality experience from the privacy of their own accommodation.

More information on Fish D’Luxe, including the menu, can be found here.