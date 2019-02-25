New signs showcase Bowen's beauty

Bowen Visitor Information Centre employee Ashleigh Foley with one of the new highway signs that aim to capture the town's identity and lure travellers to take a sneak peek at what Bowen has to offer.

Bowen Visitor Information Centre employee Ashleigh Foley with one of the new highway signs that aim to capture the town's identity and lure travellers to take a sneak peek at what Bowen has to offer.

HIGHWAY signs at Bowen's northern and southern entrances have been upgraded with the new skins going up earlier this month.

Eight fresh designs now decorate the walls located on the Bruce Highway.

The aim is that they will help entice travellers to stop and take a sneak peek inside the town.

Whitsunday Regional Council director of customer experience and waste management Adam Hagy said the update was about giving a fresh look to the signs to align with the Beautiful Bowen project.

"As a result of Cyclone Debbie, we had a couple of the walls that were missing skins after the cyclone,” he said.

"We engaged a sign company to update the skin using Bowen's assets as the point of attraction such as its fishing, the golf course and its murals.

"It was about capturing the town identity and highlighting things to do in Bowen.”

Mr Hagy said Whitsunday Regional Council had engaged professional photographers to design the signs with shots capturing locals and well known sights around town.

He said the signs were strategically placed to attract travellers coming from both north and south.

Bowen Tourism and Business sales and marketing manager Mary Gallagher said the new designs really told a story of what Bowen has to offer.

"We are excited to see that the murals have been included because that's a great community icon of the area,” she said.

"It's a great initiative which is part of the beautifying the entrance so we thank council on a job well done.”

The new signs are part of the Beautiful Bowen initiative which is well underway.

The $5 million project will include a complete revamp to beatify Bowen's north and south entrances.