How many children does Boris Johnson have?

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is the father of six children.

Overnight came the news of the birth of a baby boy with fiancee Carrie Symonds. Mr Johnson also has four children with his ex-wife Marina Wheeler and another daughter from an affair.

Here's everything you need to know about his children and the latest addition to the Johnson clan.

WHO IS BABY BORIS?

On April 29, 2020, Mr Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds welcomed a baby boy.

A spokesman for the PM and Carrie Symonds said: "The Prime Minister and Ms Symonds are thrilled to announce the birth of a healthy baby boy at a London hospital earlier this morning. Both mother and baby are doing very well."

Boris Johnson arriving back at Downing Street from hospital after the birth of his baby son. Picture: Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street via AP

WHO IS LARA LETTICE?

Lara Lettice, 27, is the eldest of Boris Johnson's brood and was conceived ahead of her parents' wedding.

The MP married barrister Marina Wheeler in 1993 when she was pregnant with their daughter.

Lara, who styles herself with the double barrelled surname Johnson-Wheeler, is a writer, editor and broadcaster.

Lara Lettice Johnson in New York City in 2019. Picture: Rob Kim/Getty Images for Academy of Art University

Fashionista Lara has carved out an impressive journalism career - as well as writing for Tory mag The Spectator and British Vogue and arts reviewing for the Evening Standard, she is now features editor at online style mag SHOWStudio.

She launched her own publication (un)fold magazine - which examines the "correlation between mental health and creativity" in 2016.

And just like her dad she is a keen classicist, gaining an A in her Latin A Level and going on to study at the same university as Prince William and Kate Middleton - the prestigious university St Andrews - where she gained a Master of Arts in Latin and Comparative Literature.

She was educated at Bedales, which costs £33,000 ($A63,000) a year.

WHO IS MILO JOHNSON?

Milo Arthur, 25, is the second eldest of the Johnson clan and is the oldest of his boys.

He was educated at the £27,174 ($A51,000) a year Westminster School where he was said to excel at sports.

Boris Johnson's son Milo. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Images via Getty Images

In a 2011 issue of his school magazine he was called a "delight to watch" and was "without doubt the player of the season" for his football skills.

Milo was also a keen cricket player and came runner up in the Funaki prize, a long-running award for artistic endeavour.

He went on to study at London's School of Oriental and African Studies which he graduated from in 2014.

Following this he took up a five-month internship at men's magazine Esquire Middle East, based in Dubai.

According to his Linkedin profile, he can speak Arabic, Russian and French.

He was pictured helping his mum clear out the family home after she announced she was leaving Boris.

WHO IS CASSIE JOHNSON?

Cassie Peaches, 22, is the third of Johnson's children with Marina.

She studied at the £18,000 ($A32,000) per year Highgate School in North London.

Like her father she is a writer and during her time at the private school she was a student editor of their alumni magazine Cholmeleian.

Cassie Johnson. Picture: Facebook

WHO IS THEODORE JOHNSON?

Theodore Apollo, 20, is the youngest of Johnson's children with ex-wife Marina.

It is not known which school he attended but it is believed to be one in London as he was pictured outside their Islington home in a school uniform in 2016.

He went on to attend Cambridge University - whereas his dad went to their rival Oxford.

It is not known which college Theodore is at or what he is studying.

Theodore Apollo Johnson, on his way to school passes the banner protesting against his father. Picture: Shutterstock

WHO IS STEPHANIE?

Boris' family life has caused him some controversy over the years.

His four children have a younger half-sister, Stephanie, who was born in 2009 - the product of an affair with art advisory Helen Macintyre.

Stephanie is the second youngest of Johnson's children.

Helen Macintyre at an event in 2011. Picture: Nick Harvey/WireImage

At first, he denied paternity and wasn't named on the birth certificate.

However, his relations were revealed after a 2013 court battle in which he sought an injunction to prevent her existence being reported.

It is not believed her elder half-siblings or her father have anything to do with her.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission