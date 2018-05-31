New staff join Whitsunday Times team

GO TEAM: The Whitsunday Times welcomes newbies Cassie Jewson, Lisa Bates and Claudia Alp, pictured with group general manager Stephen Darwen.

GO TEAM: The Whitsunday Times welcomes newbies Cassie Jewson, Lisa Bates and Claudia Alp, pictured with group general manager Stephen Darwen. Peter Carruthers

THE Whitsunday Times has three new staff members.

Long term local resident Lisa Bates has joined the sales team; Claudia Alp has moved from Melbourne to start her journalism career and Cassie Jewson has returned to the Whitsundays after ten years and is the new sales support co-ordinator.

General manager of the Whitsunday Times, Whitsunday Coast Guardian and Bowen Independent Stephen Darwen welcomed the new staff this week and said it was an exciting time in the ever changing media industry.

"The Whitsunday Times has been operating in the Airlie Beach region for more than 30 years and we continue to proudly serve the community - both with our print products and online business,” Mr Darwen said.

"While the industry has certainly changed over those 30 years with new technology and the increase in social media, we believe we have a strong future in the Whitsundays.

"We will continue to be an integral part of the region - providing a valuable source of news and information for our readers - and a great platform for all businesses through print and online advertising packages.”

He said the new staff had varied experience and were looking forward to being part of a new team to continue to grow the business and serve the community.

They are all looking forward to learning more about the business and meeting our readers, advertisers and contributors in the coming weeks.

Lisa replaces Matthew Smith who has transferred within the company to the Sunshine Coast Daily in the advertising department.

Claudia replaces Tamera Francis who has moved to Melbourne.

Cassie replaces long-term staff member at the Whitsunday Times, Kellie Chart, who has left the newspaper industry to focus more on her business, TeepeeEvents Whitsunday.