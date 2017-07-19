New take on classic

NEW TOY: Aladdin and his magic iPod will show at the Proserpine RSL.

A NEW take on an old classic is coming to the Prosperine RSL.

Aladdin and his Magic iPod draws inspiration from the tale Aladdin and the Magic Lamp which is loosely based on Arabian Nights written by Sir Richard Francis Burton.

In the 21st century Aladdin was sick and tired of his boring old lamp, so he traded it in for a brand new iPod.

In Arabian Nights a boy finds a magic lamp which when rubbed produces a magical gene that can grant the owner of the lamp wishes.

Now he can sit around all day listening to his favourite songs while all of his wishes are being granted.

There's just one problem, his new genie is not very good at the job.

Well he's only learning you see and makes lots of mistakes.

Aladdin wished for a big house and got a mouse. Oh dear...one more mistake and Aladdin will be wishing for a new genie.

Don't miss this interactive, educational performance perfect for children aged 3-11 year and their families for one show only at the Proserpine RSL on July 20.

MODERN CLASSIC