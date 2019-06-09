NEW TECH: See the latest in lighting, auto and electronics

NETWORKING, training and building face-to-face relationships with suppliers is all on offer at this year's Haymans Airlie Beach 2019 Trade Show.

This year marks the first return of the trade show since 2016 and promises to be Airlie Beach's biggest show yet with more than 25 suppliers on deck to offer their expertise in the electrical field.

The range of suppliers, technology and information available at show will have industry professional covered right down to those looking to those weekend renovation projects.

Haymans Airlie Beach manager Ross Hammond said the diversity of suppliers available at the show would make for a highly informative event.

"Our main focus is on electrical contractors and making it an opportunity for what might be new in lighting, automation or in industrial level electronics, anything involved with the electrical industry, to be out there for people to learn more about,” he said.

"This hasn't been set up for supplier to make a sale, this is purely a share of information.

"We'll have plenty of information there about the electrical and building industry that's open to the whole public to come have a look.”

Some of the suppliers available on the day include Schneider/Clipsal, Matchmaster, Eaton Philips Lighting and Seadan Security.

Mr Hammond said the reputable suppliers selected for the trade show were ideal for keeping consumers up to date with the constantly changing electronics and technology.

"There are new products coming out all the time and one of the challenges we face is getting that new information out to our customers, so our show is a good way for us to get that information out there,” he said.

"There is a big push in home automation, so we'll surely see a lot for that.

"Suppliers won't be able to bring their full product range but there will be plenty of demonstrations and products there to touch and feel.”

Details

What: Haymans Airlie Beach 2019 Trade Show

When: Friday, June 28, 7.30am-2.30pm

Where: Whitsunday Marine Club