POUR IT OUT: Adrian Hunter has launched Volando Tequila. Photo: Warren Lynam
Business

New tequila brand finally pours into Coast

Eden Boyd
22nd Dec 2019 4:30 PM | Updated: 5:55 PM
ARRIBA! It's time to throw a fiesta as a new tequila label finally launches on the Sunshine Coast.

Combining Mexican tradition with Australian inspiration, more than 600 people gathered at Mooloolaba's Pier 33 this afternoon to take their first sip of Volando Tequila.

Ex-military man and Hunts Fitness owner Adrian Hunter, along with his business partners, was ecstatic to unveil the "mid to high level" spirit at the event.

"It's a really wonderful feeling," he said.

"It's been about two years in the making.

"We wanted to bring a beautiful tequila to Australia, so it's exciting to see it happen."

Michael Tyrrell, Adrian Hunter, Jesse Ross and Shane Tucker at the launch. Photo: Warren Lynam
Sunshine Coast residents are eager for a high quality tequila brand, Mr Hunter said, believing Volando would do just the trick.

"I think the Sunshine Coast is really embracing this, especially with it being something local," he said.

"We have a lot of breweries on the Sunshine Coast, but this is probably a first, to have an Australian-owned tequila brand.

"Australia has been subjected to having pretty terrible tasting tequila, so we set out to change that."

Mr Hunter's mission was to educate Australians about the right way to drink tequila, not with a pinch of salt and lemon in hand.

DJ Bags breaks it down at the launch. Photo: Warren Lynam
"When you go to Mexico, nobody is shotting tequila," he said.

"They all appreciate it and love to sip it and talk about it.

"That's what we want to see.

"Everyone does love tequila, probably because they had a great night on it, but then they remember the hangover.

"I think they make the tequila responsible for that, but it's probably everything else they were drinking."

Agave plantations were scoured in Mexico, and a third-generation distiller, Casa Aceves, was partnered with to deliver the new drink.

Head to Volando Tequila on Facebook for more information.

