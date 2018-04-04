Menu
New town, new house, same dramas for drug-accused dad

Moving house was apparently not a panacea for Mr Dowd.
John Weekes
MOVING town just triggered more trouble for a father who allegedly could not leave his drug problems behind.

Cameron Christopher Dowd, in his late 20s, asked for bail on Tuesday after two episodes of legal run-ins.

Mr Dowd was caught with about several hundred grams of ice, or methylamphetamine, during a raid in Oakenden last year, police previously alleged in court.

He faced eight charges including drug trafficking and supply.

Mr Dowd was given bail on August 31, two days after his arrest, and moved from the Mackay region to Rockhampton.

But the second episode of the drama unfolded in January.

Cops carried out a search warrant on Mr Dowd and his family's new home in Frenchville.

A court on Tuesday heard some drugs - about 60g of ice - were allegedly found in the New Year and may have been moved to the new address.

So six more charges followed, including for drug possession.

Brisbane Supreme Court heard Mr Dowd had already indicated he might plead guilty to two out of the 14 charges he faced.

But some charges, including those of drug trafficking and supply, could be challenged.

Nonetheless, the court heard the father had accepted convictions and more prison time were possible.

But in the meantime, he said his children needed him.

Justice David Jackson said another charge Mr Dowd faced related to his possession of a baton.

He said Mr Dowd had been "a serious user” of drugs.

And he said the father was twice, including when on bail, found with ice of an allegedly "commercial” amount.

Justice Jackson said drug trafficking was the most serious charge Mr Dowd faced.

Bail was refused. -NewsRegional

Topics:  bail application cameron christopher dowd drug trafficking allegation family justice david jackson mackay crime moving home oakenden tmbcourt tmbcrime

The Sunshine Coast Daily

