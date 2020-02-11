New Toyota’s startling price tag

Meet the granddaddy of all Toyotas, the limited edition LandCruiser Sahara Horizon.

The Japanese brand is celebrating 60 years in Australia with the launch of a limited edition that is the most expensive car in its line-up.

The Sahara Horizon is priced from $129,090 (before on-road costs), about $6000 more than the standard LandCruiser Sahara, the brand's current most expensive model.

Toyota is selling just 400 examples of the Sahara Horizon.

The hefty price tag is more than the starting cost of a Porsche Cayman ($116,000) or a Cayenne SUV ($116,600).

Toyota Australia head of sales and marketing Sean Hanley believes the LandCruiser is one of Australia's most loved vehicles and the ideal model to mark the brand's 60th anniversary.

"Toyota's history in Australia started with the original LandCruisers brought into the country to work on the Snowy Mountains Hydro Scheme back in 1958 and since then, LandCruiser has played a role in the lives of people across the country from the bush to the beach," Hanley says.

"This new special edition Horizon model offers LandCruiser customers stylish and more distinctive visual appeal in a vehicle that remains as capable and competent on and off the road, wherever they choose to travel," he said.

LandCruisers are known for their off-road ability and bulletproof reliability.

The Sahara Horizon adds several cosmetic upgrades to the regular range-topping Sahara.

The extra expenditure gains a black interior and headliner with chrome accents throughout, unique door trim and stitching, Horizon badging and LandCruiser displayed in the puddle lights.

Power still comes from the same 4.5-litre V8 turbo diesel (200kW/650Nm) that is paired to a six-speed automatic driving all four wheels.

The Sahara Horizon has some serious luxury feel to it.

The LandCruiser, despite its high price and increasing age, is still one of Australia's best-selling vehicles. Last year, Toyota sold more than 23,000 examples to buyers who believe in its abilities, a tally that made it Australia's No.9 top seller.

The next-generation LandCruiser 300 is tipped to break cover later this year with production and sales to commence in 2021.