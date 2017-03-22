30°
New triathlon series a smash hit on Hamo

Dane Lillingstone | 22nd Mar 2017 4:45 PM
WE ARE CHAMPS: The top three finishers at Super League Hamilton Island - Richard Murray taking home first and $100,000 (middle) with Mario Mola in second place (left) and Australia's Jake Birtwhistle (right) in third.
WORLD-CLASS athletes competing in natural breathtaking beauty with international television exposure - the first-ever Super League Triathlon on Hamilton Island has been a resounding success.

On Thursday, 23 of the fittest athletes on the planet converged on the popular Whitsunday island to compete in the Super League Triathlon.

The new series saw the traditional Olympic triathlon formant significantly reduced from a 10km run, 40km bike ride and 1.5km swim to a 2km run, 6km bike and 300m swim.

Variations of this format were then run, with the Triple Mix event on Friday, Equalizer on Saturday and Eliminator titles on Sunday.

Points from all three days were added up to crown the overall and inaugural Super League winner.

In the end it was South African Richard Murray who dominated the three-day event as he claimed victory and a $100,000 payday.

Spain's Mario Mola finished second overall for $50,000 and back-to-back Hamilton Island Triathlon winner Australian Jake Birtwhistle claimed third overall for $30,000.

Headlining the star- studded line-up was two-time Olympic gold medallist Alistair Brownlee, five-time world champion and Olympic silver medallist Javier Gomez, and multiple world and ironman champion Terrenzo Bozzone.

But the name perhaps most recognised by the Whitsundays faithful was 2016 under-23 World Champion and two-time Hamilton Island Triathlon winner Jake Birtwhistle.

The Whitsunday climate threw up a few challenges for competitors.

Two days of searing heat and humidity on Friday and Saturday were replaced with torrential rain early on Sunday afternoon. The temperature may have been cooler but the athletes were still feeling the heat.

The three-stage race saw athletes eliminated in each stage, with race tactics playing as much a part as pure speed.

Dual Olympic champion Alistair Brownlee was a pre-race casualty, withdrawing from the final day as a result of illness.

The brainchild of two-time Ironman World champion Australian Chris McCormack, Super League aims to reinvigorate the sport of triathlon by giving it a twist and putting it on the global stage.

Speaking at a media briefing at the Hamilton Island Yacht Club on Thursday, Mr McCormack said he remembered the "glory days of the sport” and said the new Super League Triathlon format would cater to those looking for a change to the conventional triathlon format.

Mr McCormack, a former triathlete himself, said the Super League Triathlon was designed to appeal to people who had never seen the sport before.

"Unfortunately, under the conventional model of triathlon, it's getting less and less media attention,” he said.

"So by (tailoring) the sport to TV, we are exposing it to a new group of people who may have never seen it before. It's a very exciting time for the sport.”

He said the format highlighted the competitiveness and resilience of the athletes.

"These are the fittest men on Earth. They are racers, they are aggressive and they are competitive - the world needs to see them,” MrMcCormack said.

Hamilton Island chief executive officer Glenn Bourke said the event came to be hosted on the island after a conversation with his friend.

"Chris is one of the partners in Super League and he's also a great triathlete in his own right and probably one of the top10 in the world to have competed,” he said.

"He came to me and said, 'We'd like to do this for our first event - we know you have a great team and we think your venue in the Whitsundays is spectacular for sending imagery around the world.'

"For me it was a very quick decision. I thought it would be extraordinarily funfor everyone to be involved in.

"We had hundreds of guests and staff lining the streets and the vibe was very positive throughout the weekend.”

Mr Bourke said he'd be happy to host the event again if it was to return.

"This was a proof-of- concept event. It was the inaugural event and they would like to make it a major international event. Its aim is to be probably the most high-profile triathlon event in the world,” he said.

"We're happy to have the first one and if it comes back we'd be delighted.

"They did a spectacular job. I think we'd love to see it again.”

The inaugural race series was televised on Fox Sports Australia and throughout Europe via Eurosport, reaching a global audience across the three days of competition.

Race Results

Friday 'Triple Mix'

1. Richard Murray 65:31

2. Richard Varga 65:43

3. Ryan Bailie 65:44

Saturday 'Equalizer'

1. Richard Murray 41:37

2. Jake Birtwhistle 41:36

3. Mario Mola 41:41

Sunday 'Eliminator'

1. Jake Birthwhistle 58:47

2. Mario Mola 58:56

3. Richard Murray 59:03

Overall champions

1. Richard Murray 56pts

2. Mario Mola 49pts

3. Jake Birthwhistle 48pts

