Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rugby League

New twist in Fifita Bali cash claims

by Ondy Harvard
13th Nov 2019 2:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Troubled NRL star David Fifita's hefty charges to get bailed out of Bali have been deemed a "semi-charity" job by his Indonesian lawyers.

The teenage Brisbane Broncos forward, who was detained in a Kuta lockup for three days accused of hitting a security guard, paid Ausindo law firm about $28,000 - which his lawyer Muhammad Rifan said was "zero" when compared to the fees charged by Australian law firms.

"We received 270 million rupiah ($30,000) from David at 10am this morning. We want to give charity to this boy. Our fee was the smallest amount that we could charge to our client. It was semi-charity," he told a press conference.

bali brawl david fifita nrl

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Airlie entrepreneur celebrates a business win

        premium_icon Airlie entrepreneur celebrates a business win

        News He's been inspired by the natural disasters experienced in the region, and has since built a business model that will help make a difference

        Popular market set to move soon

        premium_icon Popular market set to move soon

        News Long-awaited change for Airlie Beach market on the way.

        Born performer: From the Whitsundays to Broadway

        premium_icon Born performer: From the Whitsundays to Broadway

        News How this 15-year-old scored himself a ticket to NYC

        Paul's Pocket bushfire still burning

        Paul's Pocket bushfire still burning

        News Latest update on the fires in the Whitsundays.