New venue for Fight Night to weatherproof event

OUCH: WMA's Blair Frew (right) will be taking on Brad Dyer at the Airlie Fight Night on April 13. Frew toppled Killean Kavanagh (pictured left) during Rumble at the Reef last year. Alison Langevad Photography

THE Airlie Beach Fight Night on Saturday, April 13 is going "old-school” with a change of venue.

The fight night was set to take place in the Airlie Beach Hotel carpark, but Whitsunday Martial Arts coach Anton Zafir said poor weather predictions influenced the change.

"We were too concerned about it getting rained out or we would have to make changes that would limit the number of people that were able to attend,” Mr Zafir said.

"We wanted to make sure it was able to go ahead regardless of the weather.”

The event has been moved to the old Mitre10 building on Paluma Rd, Cannonvale, behind Whitsunday Plaza.

Seventeen fights have been scheduled, featuring local fighters taking on opponents from as far away as Brisbane, the Gold Coast, Cairns and Sydney.

Most fights will be boxing bouts, but there will also be mixed martial arts and kickboxing.

The local fighters are part of Whitsunday Martial Arts and many will be taking part in their debut fight on the night.

Mr Zafir said the new venue would give the fight night an "underground warehouse feel as well as a greater capacity for spectators”.

"There will be a real old-school fighting feel. I think the whole atmosphere of it will take things to next level,” he said.

The warehouse has capacity for 750 spectators, but Mr Zafir said ticket sales had been "going crazy” and at least 600 tickets had already sold, many in the space of a week.

Some general admission spots are still available, but Mr Zafir said they were selling fast.

Doors will open at 5pm before the first bout gets started at 6pm.

General admission tickets cost $40.

Visit the Whitsunday Martial Arts Facebook page or call 1300 766 082 for more information or to purchase tickets.