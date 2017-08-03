New venue takes shape

MAINLAND GEM: General manager at Freedom Shores, Ken Meighan, on the balcony of the Northerlies Beach Bar and Grill building.

FREEDOM Shores, which has been under construction for about two years and is still a building site with no public access, is creating excitement in the Whitsundays, as new pictures were posted to social media last week showing the designer buildings, world-class scenery, and subtle nautical theme.

Hulls from old ships will form part of the accommodation and the bar in the unique new resort development due to open later this year.

Visitors and guests will also be able to take in the stunning seaside setting from a viewing deck atop the hull of the Shangri-La, General Douglas MacArthur's vessel from the Second World War.

The resort's restaurant and bar, Northerlies Beach Bar and Grill, will also be open to the public later in the year and will provide a free seven-day shuttle bus service.

MAINLAND GEM: General manager at Freedom Shores, Ken Meighan, onsite at the Woodwark development. Peter Carruthers

The bar is set on the water at Woodwark, providing public access to the water's edge and a place for families and friends to enjoy the view while dining.

Freedom Shores General Manager Ken Meighan, who has designed and overseen the construction process, said the development was now in its final stages of construction.

"We have been working at creating a destination where locals and tourists can come and enjoy great food and wine with the largest selection of on tap craft beers in northern Queensland, while relaxing in a secluded beach atmosphere,” he said.

Plans for the resort, located on the outskirts of Airlie Beach at the end of Pringle Road, had taken into account the coastal location by using local natural timbers and boat materials as part of the construction process.

Mr Meighan said local tradespeople and suppliers had been employed for their "amazing craftsmanship”.

"From original conception to completion, the development has evolved and grown. As a result this has become something that is truly unique and spectacular,” he said.