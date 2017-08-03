24°
News

New venue takes shape

Louise Shannon | 3rd Aug 2017 7:30 AM
MAINLAND GEM: General manager at Freedom Shores, Ken Meighan, on the balcony of the Northerlies Beach Bar and Grill building.
MAINLAND GEM: General manager at Freedom Shores, Ken Meighan, on the balcony of the Northerlies Beach Bar and Grill building. Peter Carruthers

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

FREEDOM Shores, which has been under construction for about two years and is still a building site with no public access, is creating excitement in the Whitsundays, as new pictures were posted to social media last week showing the designer buildings, world-class scenery, and subtle nautical theme.

Hulls from old ships will form part of the accommodation and the bar in the unique new resort development due to open later this year.

Visitors and guests will also be able to take in the stunning seaside setting from a viewing deck atop the hull of the Shangri-La, General Douglas MacArthur's vessel from the Second World War.

The resort's restaurant and bar, Northerlies Beach Bar and Grill, will also be open to the public later in the year and will provide a free seven-day shuttle bus service.

MAINLAND GEM: General manager at Freedom Shores, Ken Meighan, onsite at the Woodwark development.
MAINLAND GEM: General manager at Freedom Shores, Ken Meighan, onsite at the Woodwark development. Peter Carruthers

The bar is set on the water at Woodwark, providing public access to the water's edge and a place for families and friends to enjoy the view while dining.

Freedom Shores General Manager Ken Meighan, who has designed and overseen the construction process, said the development was now in its final stages of construction.

"We have been working at creating a destination where locals and tourists can come and enjoy great food and wine with the largest selection of on tap craft beers in northern Queensland, while relaxing in a secluded beach atmosphere,” he said.

Plans for the resort, located on the outskirts of Airlie Beach at the end of Pringle Road, had taken into account the coastal location by using local natural timbers and boat materials as part of the construction process.

Mr Meighan said local tradespeople and suppliers had been employed for their "amazing craftsmanship”.

"From original conception to completion, the development has evolved and grown. As a result this has become something that is truly unique and spectacular,” he said.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  freedom shores whitsundays woodwark

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Misleading Centrelink

Misleading Centrelink

FAILING to take notice of a Centrelink email drawing attention to overpayments led a Proserpine Nursing Home staffer to jail.

Everything you need to know about the Whitsunday Reef Festival

Airlie Beach will come alive with the events of the Whitsunday Reef Festival this weekend.

The Whitsunday Reef Festival kicks off from 7pm

Jury out on landslide risk

LANDSLIDE: Drone imagery of the Cannonvale landslide taken last Thursday.

The mountain above Whitsunday Shopping Centre has raised alarm.

Race Week Airlie Beach deadline is coming fast

RACE IS ON: Airlie Race Week entrants have until midnight August 3 to register.

TIME is running out to register for the Airlie Beach Race Week.

Local Partners

Mining giant Adani wins court costs over coal terminal case

A community group argued the Great Barrier Reef was threatened. They lost that case, and must now pay Adani's court costs.

Festival road closures you need to know

The Airlie Beach main street will be closed to traffic for a number of Reef Festival events.

The lagoon car park will be closed from tomorrow until August 6.

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

Working class? Man, Gympie's got the show for you

Jimmy Barnes

Aussie rock icons coming to Gympie for 150th celebrations.

MOVIE REVIEW: The Big Sick is refreshingly original

IF YOU'RE going to see one rom com this year, then make it this one.

MOVIE REVIEW: Atomic Blonde is a visually appealing mess

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Charlize Theron in a scene from the movie Atomic Blonde. Supplied by Universal Pictures.

Charlize Theron is killer but the plot is a filler.

Sam Armytage: Alan Jones a 'troublemaker' after booze quip

Samantha Armytage, left, was discussing how much alcohol the Queen consumed when Alan Jones then threw it back at Armytage, alluding that the Sunrise host drinks more than that. Pictures: Sam Ruttyn and David Swift

“Honestly, Sam, you started with the gin..."

Andrew Denton to undergo heart surgery 'within days'

Former 'Enough Rope' host Andre Denton has been diagnosed with advanced heart disease.

Former host forced to quit campaign trail for voluntary euthanasia.

New documentary to reveal 'disruptor' Hawke

DOCUMENTARY: Bob Hawke's documentary to shed light on his leadership skills and long-term impact, as well as offer a few surprises.

New Bob Hawke series to shed fascinating light on 80s Australia.

'Cash me ousside' girl faces court on string of charges

The teen has faced charges.

Inside The Bachelor: 'It really does mess with your head'

Alison Oetjen

Ali Oetjen appeared on the first season

Green Gables Cottage in the Whitsundays

2/2 Mandalay Road, Mandalay 4802

Unit 3 1 1 $249,000

When the English countryside meets the tropical Whitsundays you must wonder what this property is like. Imagine no more, this very well-presented neat-as-a-pin...

Bargain Buy - 12m Marina Berth Sublease 17.5 years

Berth 39 Abell Point Marina, Airlie Beach 4802

0 0 $60,000 + GST

- Mono Hull Marina Berth in B Arm Abell Point Marina - Top class Marina facilities and car parking - Direct access to Sorrentos restaurant and easy walk into main...

ENJOYING LIFE

5/19 Tropic Road, Cannonvale 4802

Unit 2 1 1 $195,000

This upmarket apartment gives the quality, style and size without the high price tag. Nestled on the sunny side of The Whitsundays, a large deck extends the living...

$30,000 price reduction - we want it sold this week!

Lot 17 / 5 Golden Orchid Drive, Airlie Beach 4802

Unit 2 2 1 $220,000

Was $250,000, now $220,000 and it has to go. This is incredible buying for a dual key sea view unit in the centre of Airlie Beach. The orchid and hibiscus rooms...

It&#39;s got everything that you want!

5 Manooka Drive, Cannonvale 4802

House 4 2 $430,000

Located in one of Cannonvale's most sought after locations, Manooka Drive is popular with buyers due to its short distance to Cannonvale Beach, Schools, shops...

ABSOLUTE BARGAIN, MUST SELL SO MAKE US AN OFFER!!!!

13 Warruga Street, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land Wow this is great value, where else can you buy a block ... $89,000

Wow this is great value, where else can you buy a block of land with sea views for less than $100,000? Make no mistake, our owner is serious and wants this block...

THE ULTIMATE BOAT STORAGE

42 Manooka Drive, Cannonvale 4802

House 4 2 4 $450,000

Immaculately presented house with the ultimate boat/caravan storage. Keep your pride and joy at home only meters from your balcony. Picture perfect low...

Galbraith Park Estate - Now Selling

Stage 5B Galbraith Park Estate, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land The new and exciting stage 5B Galbraith Park Estate is now ready ... $225,000 ...

The new and exciting stage 5B Galbraith Park Estate is now ready for sale and this limited land release of only 10 allotments is expected to sell fast. The land...

2000SQM BLOCK OF INDUSTRIAL LAND

40 Carlo Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Commercial * 2000sqm block of industrial land (40m x 50m) * Situated in ... $325,000

* 2000sqm block of industrial land (40m x 50m) * Situated in Cannonvale's industrial hub at Carlo Drive * Limited blocks are still available * $325,000 Call Mark...

BEST VALUE PROPERTY IN HIDEAWAY BAY!!!

5 Rattray Avenue, Hideaway Bay 4800

Residential Land THIS PRICE IS TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE!!! Looking for a special ... $129,000

THIS PRICE IS TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE!!! Looking for a special piece of paradise? This super large 1005m2 seaview block certainly offers that. It is only a short...

Squatters nightmare: Queensland woman forced to live in car

The squatters have made a Queensland mother's life hell. Picture: Channel 9

She tried calling police, but ended up getting arrested herself.

Rare chance of island life snapped up

Aerial shots of Pelorus Island property. Photo: Cameron Laird

“We’ve been told that it has the best beaches and snorkelling."

Where Gold Coast's second casino will be built

Early artist impression of the proposed Star of the Sea development planned for Southport. Source: DBI Design

Three potential sites have been identified by city leaders

Couple told to trim 10m bamboo that screens out neighbour

The neighbouring homes in Nadine St, Graceville, with the home made from shipping containers on the right. Picture: Annette Dew

The house featured on TV series Grand Designs Australia in 2014

Rocky v Bris: How far you can stretch your property dollars

A unit in the waterfront Southbank Apartments in Rockhampton is on the market for $375,000.

What your money will get you in the Beef Cap v the capital city:

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!