WATCH: How gunman’s 7 minutes of terror unfolded

WARNING: Distressing Content

CONFRONTING new vision has emerged of Wednesday's Penrith gunfight showing gunman Daniel King pointing his shotgun into the door of a police paddy wagon before he is shot dead.

The CCTV footage begins at 9.42pm, capturing the moment the 32-year-old bodybuilder walks along High Street towards Penrith Police Station, his 12-gauge pump action shotgun in his left hand resting over his left shoulder.

Daniel King is seen on the right behind a police van holding a gun. Credit: 9News

It is unclear if he had fired any shots but two officers are seen scrambling back inside the police station.

King had already shot up the home of one of his two pregnant girlfriends in Marayong and then turned on St Marys Police Station.

King was known to police before the shooting.

Wearing a black shirt and black pants, King is seen loitering outside the police station as drivers apparently unaware of the danger drive past before a paddy wagon arrives as backup.

It pulls up next to King who is seen lowering the shotgun to his waits height and aiming through the open passenger door of the paddy wagon.

Daniel King (right) as a police paddy wagon pulls up to confront him. Credit: 9News

Channel Nine, which obtained the footage, then halts it as King is shot about 25 times, again and again as he lies on the ground.

Police then rush up King and after one officer kicks the shotgun away, they carry King's body into the police station like, as one witness said, a "sack of potatoes".

A police officer was shot with pellet wounds during the gunfight. Picture: TNV

Fearing King was not acting alone, police then be seen with their guns drawn as they search the road, alleyways and shops before other police cars arrive, sirens and lights going, and armed officers jump out.