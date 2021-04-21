Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Hannah Clarke's mum issues desperate plea after Qld burning death
Hannah Clarke's mum issues desperate plea after Qld burning death
Crime

Hannah’s mum issues desperate plea

by Ally Foster
21st Apr 2021 9:19 AM

The mother of murdered woman Hannah Clarke has issued an emotional plea after a woman's burned body was found in a Gold Coast backyard on Tuesday.

Mother-of-three Kelly Wilkinson was found dead with burns over her body at a home in Spikes Court, Arundel.

Brian Johnston, 34, was charged with murder and breaching a domestic violence order over her death. Police say there were three children in the home at the time of the alleged murder.

This comes a year after Hannah Clarke and her three children were killed when her estranged husband doused a car in petrol and set it on fire.

 

Desperate plea after Qld death. Picture: Sunrise/Channel 7
Desperate plea after Qld death. Picture: Sunrise/Channel 7

In the wake of yesterday's horrific incident Hannah's mother, Sue, has called for more support for domestic violence victims in Australia.

"I'd just like to say to Kelly's family, I'm so terribly sorry. This should never happen to any family. Not ever," Ms Clarke told Sunrise.

"We need to educate people what domestic violence is, what coercive controllers. My wishes that I would love to see a story on one of the soapy is like home in a way that the children watch with coercive control so that they can understand what it is."

Ms Clarke said friends and family of domestic violence victims need to listen to victims and let them know they are supported.

She also urged everyone to call out abusive behaviour when they see it happening.

Originally published as New virus case visited Bunnings, Westfield

More Stories

Show More
crime domestic violence dv editors picks hannah clarke

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Meet the team delivering Whitsundays news to you

        Premium Content Meet the team delivering Whitsundays news to you

        People and Places Meet your journalists living and working here in the incredible Whitsundays region.

        Drunk man threatens to ‘drive straight through’ beach pub

        Premium Content Drunk man threatens to ‘drive straight through’ beach pub

        Crime The Whitsunday father had been refused service while trying to buy his third bottle...

        Drug-driving arborist narrowly avoids highway crash

        Premium Content Drug-driving arborist narrowly avoids highway crash

        Crime A Proserpine man was affected by a cocktail of drugs and alcohol when police...

        DON'T MISS OUT: Activate your bonus for big rewards

        DON'T MISS OUT: Activate your bonus for big rewards

        Smarter Shopping Did you know you can get even more – for free?