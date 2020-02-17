Menu
The Visitor Information Centre (VIC) launch on Thursday, February 13, 2020, from left, Mayor Andrew Willcox, Amanda Camm, Tash Wheeler and David Crisafulli.
New Visitor Information Centre warmly welcomed

Deborah Friend
17th Feb 2020 4:52 PM
MORE than 200 people turned out on Thursday for the official opening of the new Whitsunday Visitor Information Centre (VIC).

The new centre is housed at Whitsunday Gold Coffee Plantation, on the Bruce Highway, Proserpine, a site chosen after much research and discussions.

The opening of the new centre coincided with the monthly Tourism Whitsundays networking night, attended by members and non-members.

Special guests included Mayor Andrew Willcox, Shadow Minister for Environment, Science and the Great Barrier Reef, David Crisafulli, LNP candidate for Whitsunday Amanda Camm, Councillors John Collins, Jan Clifford and Ron Petterson, Queensland Tourism Industry Council Deputy CEO Brett Kapernick and Director of the Tourism Group and Visit Queensland Wayne Clift.

Tourism Whitsundays CEO Tash Wheeler said the opening was an exciting time for the region.

“It’s great to be working with a supportive council that invests and understands the needs of tourism in this area,” she said.

“The centre is an invaluable tool in providing information, booking tours, and helping to encourage longer visitation and visitor dispersal through the entire region.

“I want to give a huge thank you to the team at Whitsunday Gold Coffee Plantation for not just hosting the visitor centre on the property but also the assistance in getting this centre up and running.

“The plantation is the perfect spot for the centre. By placing it in a high visibility location and capitalising on a captive audience at Whitsunday Gold Coffee Plantation we believe it will provide the Visitor Information Centre every opportunity to succeed.”

Mayor Andrew Willcox said he was proud that council had partnered with Tourism Whitsundays to provide financial support for the development of the new, accredited Visitor Information Centre.

“Tourism is one of three key pillars for our region, so it is important we leverage every opportunity to grow the industry,” he said.

“Luring the fast-growing drive market to spend more time in the Whitsundays is an easy way to bolster our region’s economy.

“More nights in region, more visitors and more trips booked, means more jobs for locals, so creating a new Visitor Information Centre in Proserpine, on the Bruce Highway, is a no brainer.”

