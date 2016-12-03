30°
New VMR signs show safety first

Dane Lillingstone | 3rd Dec 2016 9:24 AM
SIGNED UP: Bob Beale, Kevin Thiele, Bob Bristow, Colin Metcalfe, Alan Corney, Roger Wodson, Ray Lewis and Norbert Gross at Whisper Bay with one of the newly erected signs.
SIGNED UP: Bob Beale, Kevin Thiele, Bob Bristow, Colin Metcalfe, Alan Corney, Roger Wodson, Ray Lewis and Norbert Gross at Whisper Bay with one of the newly erected signs. Inge Hansen

DAMAGED and fading VMR Whitsunday signs at the Whisper Bay and Abell Point Marina boat ramps have given way to new ones, with new signs also installed at the Port of Airlie and Shute Harbour ramps for the first time.

The signs have emergency radio channel and phone number details for boaties and remind them to ensure they have followed proper safety precautions.

VMR Whitsunday's Norbert Gross said unfortunately their advice was not always followed.

"We towed one boatie who had not turned on or tested his radio since installing it eight years before and had to rely on his mobile phone to get help,” he said.

"This creates issues as there are many areas among the islands and bays where mobile phone coverage is limited or non-existent, and VHF radio is still the best form of communication.”

The signs were made by Tropic Signs.

The Whitsunday Lions Club sponsored the cost and Mens Shed Airlie Beach installed the signs on behalf of VMR Whitsunday.

