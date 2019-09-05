Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Toowoomba's Joe, Neill, Denis and John Wagner leave the Supreme Court in Brisbane.
Toowoomba's Joe, Neill, Denis and John Wagner leave the Supreme Court in Brisbane. DARREN ENGLAND
Breaking

New Wagner defamation trial after jury discharged

Sherele Moody
by
5th Sep 2019 11:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE defamation trial involving a Toowoomba business has restarted after the original jury was discharged late on Wednesday.

A new four-person jury was sworn in this morning to hear the Wagner brothers take on Channel Nine over its coverage of the 2011 Grantham floods.

Denis, John, Joe and Neill Wagner say a 60 Minutes feature The Missing Hour defamed them when it said "an unprecedented inland tsunami" occurred and that this resulted from their business "failing" to prevent a quarry wall from collapsing during the floods that killed 12 people.

The men are seeking damages from Nine, TCN Channel Nine, Queensland Television, WIN Television Queensland and Nine MSN, where the material was broadcast.

Freelance journalist Nick Cater is also named in the action before the Brisbane Supreme Court.

The 60 Minutes segment will be played to the jury today.

The case continues before Justice Peter Applegarth. - NewsRegional

60 minutes channel nine defamation grantham floods wagner corporation wagner family
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    DRINK-DRIVERS: Woman caught 'sneaking home' to dogs' aid

    premium_icon DRINK-DRIVERS: Woman caught 'sneaking home' to dogs' aid

    Crime Motorist caught at three times the alcohol limit was going home to tend to pets before a fireworks display. She was one of five in court for drink-driving.

    Magpies feeling peckish: swooping hotspots revealed

    premium_icon Magpies feeling peckish: swooping hotspots revealed

    Environment Avoid the wrath of territorial magpies with this handy map

    'My husband and I could not get anybody out of the car'

    premium_icon 'My husband and I could not get anybody out of the car'

    News The 2005 crash has stayed with her forever.

    Airlie All Stars to return

    Airlie All Stars to return

    Music Airlie Beach Festival of Music welcomes final headline acts.