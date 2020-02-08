New war memorial coming to Proserpine

A NEW war memorial will be built in Proserpine in time for the ANZAC Day service in 2022.

A NEW war memorial will be built in Proserpine in time for the ANZAC Day service in 2022 with a temporary structure taking its place in the meantime.

The current war memorial sits within the construction zone of the new entertainment centre and will be removed following this year’s ANZAC Day service.

The plaques and military badge on the existing memorial will be handed over to the Proserpine RSL who will have a temporary memorial for other services through the rest of the year and into 2021.

A new and upgraded War Memorial will then be unveiled before the 2022 ANZAC Day service between St Paul’s Anglican Church and the entertainment centre.

President of the Proserpine RSL Jason Raiteri hoped the new memorial would have more of a presence in town than the existing structure.

“The current (war memorial) is very dated,” he said.

“With this one we tried to have something a bit more impressive.

“As the crowds have grown over the last few decades we’re really after a structure that will get more people around and that has more of a view.

“We wanted a cenotaph in Proserpine that at least matched the quality and prestige of the cenotaph in Bowen.”

Plans on the memorial are yet to be finalised, but Mr Raiteri said the RSL club hoped for a “traditional” design.

“We’re liaising with council and project managers,” he said.

“We appreciate council is redoing cenotaph and I think it’s well overdue.

“It’s been talked about for a number of years and it’ll be great to see how it adds to our future of commemorative services.”