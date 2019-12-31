Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Costco Australia Managing Director Patrick Noone at the Global Food Forum. Picture: Hollie Adams
Costco Australia Managing Director Patrick Noone at the Global Food Forum. Picture: Hollie Adams
News

New way to buy Costco next year

Navarone Farrell
, navarone.farrell@qt.com.au
30th Dec 2019 11:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IN A New Year message to members, Costco's head honcho has announced the beginning of online trade in Australia.

Members, from February will be able to order all their favourite Costco products online.

Patrick Noone, Costco Australia's managing director said the company has "had a huge 2019".

"I'm proud to announce the launch of Costco online shopping is set for this coming February," he said.

"Costco online will give all members access to our quality products at the click of a button. If you're currently a member all you need to do is head to our website.

"For non-members, sign up before February so you have access to our wide range of products delivered to your door."

Mr Noone said the warehouse giant will also have a stack of New Year specials for those looking to begin resolutions, or holiday outdoors.

"We currently have a range of top-of-the-line camping and fitness items on offer," he said.

"Members looking to update their homes will find the latest hardware, electrical and smart-home items available."

The company will also be offering a range of homewares.

Costco opened in Bundamba on May 2 this year and brought with it 280 jobs.

business costco patrick noone shopping
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        13 criminal cases that shocked the Whitsundays in 2019

        premium_icon 13 criminal cases that shocked the Whitsundays in 2019

        News A cold case reopened, two police shootings and other high-profile incidents put before the court.

        10 EVENTS: What to do on NYE in Airlie Beach

        premium_icon 10 EVENTS: What to do on NYE in Airlie Beach

        News Ring in 2020 with a party, five-course meal or mini music fest.

        Couple sells business after battling cancer twice

        premium_icon Couple sells business after battling cancer twice

        News Popular Airlie Beach couple sell successful business to spend more time together...

        Day trips to Daydream temporarily cancelled

        premium_icon Day trips to Daydream temporarily cancelled

        News All pre-booked tours during the period have been called off.