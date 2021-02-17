From Gucci to Nike: New way to make $1000 from your wardrobe

From Gucci to Nike: New way to make $1000 from your wardrobe

Shoppers can make quick cash by selling designer items on a new eBay-style platform launching into Australia.

There is money to be made hanging in your own wardrobe, from Gucci belts to Nike runners and North Face puffer jackets, with the average Aussie hoarding up to $500 worth of items they never wear.

Poshmark, a popular US-based e-commerce and social platform, is launching into Australia this week after generating $4 billion in "gross merchandising value" since its inception in 2011.

It is part social network, part resale app that has a celebrity following in the US, spanning models and reality TV stars. Poshmark is part of a string of resale platforms - from Depop to luxury resale site Vestiaire and even the Kardashians' own second-hand sales site, Kardashian Kloset.

So what are items in your wardrobe worth on the second-hand market? Top-sellers on Poshmark in the US include:

* A Gucci belt RRP $US360 ($A460), selling for $US285 ($A365).

* A pair of Nike Air Zoom Tempo runners RRP $US200 ($A256), selling for $US189 ($A240).

* Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit, RRP $US200 ($A256), selling for $US185 ($A237).

* North Face women's Arctic Park RRP $US299 ($A383), selling for $US200 ($A256).

In high demand are wallets, slippers and varsity jackets, with Gucci, Adidas and Brandy Melville among the most searched-for brands for Generation Z, while millennials are seeking Nike, Madewell and Anthropologie, the site said.

Gucci is one of the most in-demand brands on Poshmark among young shoppers.

Luxury labels like a Gucci wallet have strong resale potential on Poshmark.

Australians are hoarding $5 billion worth of unused clothes, shoes and accessories in their wardrobes, according to new research commissioned by Poshmark.

Of 1000 Australians surveyed, the study found 79 per cent of shoppers purchased from online stores in the past 12 months, with nearly 60 per cent of the items bought unworn.

The research found there was at least $500 of unused fashion items in the average Australian's wardrobe, and over half (54 per cent) felt "guilty" throwing those pieces out.

When it comes to buying behaviour, boredom played a hugerole. More than 40 per cent of shoppers said they purchased fashion items "for no reason", while 36 per cent did so - particularly, during COVID - because they "needed activewear".

And 34 per cent of shoppers confessed to only wearing their new purchases for social media posts.

Poshmark's director of international expansion Alex Constantinides said Australians were overbuying fashion that they didn't wear.

"There's no denying Aussies love style and shopping but our research shows they're accumulating far more than they actually wear," Ms Constantinides said.

She said there was fast cash to be made from reselling clothes, accessories and shoes that weren't being used.

"With only 3 per cent wearing all of their clothes, there's an opportunity for Aussies to make money from their unworn clothes just by cleaning out their closet," he said.

RESALE WISH LIST

Instagram influencer Ashley Schuberg - aka Miss Gunner - confesses to "living and breathing" shopping.

As one of Poshmark's first Australian users, she is selling these items from her wardrobe, with the aim of recouping nearly $700 of their retail price-tags.

* A Sheike maxi dress - selling for $80, RRP $199.95

* Furla cross body mini bag - selling for $200, RRP $649

* Jo Mercer studded boots - selling for $80, RRP $260

* Michael Costello x Revolve dress - selling for $100, RRP $340

* Aspinal of London bag - selling for $200, RRP $700

‘I’ve got more clothes than I can wear!’ Instagram star Ashley Schuberg will be one of Australia’s first Poshmark users. Picture: Supplied

Ashley Schuberg (aka Miss Gunner) is listing her preloved clothes on Poshmark, the US-based platform launching in Australia. Picture: Supplied

"My favourite jackets, denim shorts, blouses, dresses - they don't age," Sydney-based Schuberg said. "I've got more clothes than I can wear."

"Some of my favourite classics are preloved - I think all shoppers should blend the old with the new."

"I don't get time to wear all of my clothes regularly - there must be two thirds of my closet that doesn't get used often."

Originally published as New way to make $1000 from your wardrobe