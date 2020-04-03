New ways of doing things at the PCYC

PCYC Whitsunday is setting up a free, online platform for members to continue their fitness classes via video conferencing. Pictured are fitness instructor and boxing coach Alessandro Borghi and Sgt Billy Li.

FITNESS classes, boxing and boxercise classes are among a raft of activities suspended at the PCYC, Jubilee Pocket, due to coronavirus restrictions.

Choir, taekwondo and badminton have also been suspended until further notice.

However, expressions of interest for the online f2f fitness program are being taken, so members can continue their fitness classes via video conferencing.

The PCYC has also recently launched Activ8 @home, a free online workout and fitness program, and Zoom video conferencing is being used to stay connected with the region’s youth.

PCYC branch manager Sergeant Billy Li said this followed the Prime Minister’s stage one closures and further stage two restrictions announced last week, enforcing the closure of indoor sporting venues, gyms, community and recreation centres.

Vacation care and outside school hours care (OSHC) services continue to run.

“Our outside school hours care (OSHC) services continue to offer before-school care and after-school care,” Sgt Li said.

“However, understandably, attendances and bookings have decreased. We are still providing vacation care during the Easter holidays with a reduced number of our services.”

PCYC has recently launched Activ8 @home, a free online workout and fitness program designed to support people’s health and wellbeing and allowing members to stay connected, fit and healthy at home.

“In just over a week, more than 1,100 members have joined the group and are positively interacting, and the program is endorsed by our Youth Ambassador, Jeff Horn,” Sgt Li said.

“We continue to stay connected with our local youth via Zoom video conferencing. PCYC Queensland Youth Management Teams (YMT) are a social and leadership development group for high school aged young people, who wish to improve their leadership skills and to give back to, and connect with, their communities.

“YMTs meet regularly, volunteer their time and establish and drive their own projects within the community.”

The free, online f2f fitness program encourages members of the community to continue to exercise at home using simple home equipment.

Please email Whitsunday@pcyc.org.au to register your interest in the online f2f fitness program.

The OHSC service phone number is 4946 4299 or email cannonvalesac@pcyc.org.au.

Sign up to Activ8 @home via the website www.pcyc.org.au/activ8/sign-up-to-activ8-home/.

For more information about any of the PCYC’s services visit www.pcyc.org.au