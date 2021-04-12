New Whitsundays bottlo to become 11th in 10km stretch

A new bottle shop has been approved for Cannonvale. Picture: File

A new bottle shop has been approved for Cannonvale. Picture: File

A green light has been given to build the 11th bottle shop in a 10km stretch between Jubilee Pocket and Cannon Valley in the Whitsundays.

Whitsundays Regional Council approved Airlie Beach Hotel Operation Queensland’s plans to build a 150sq m bottlo that would operate from 10am to 10pm at 102-108 Shute Harbour Road in Cannonvale.

It would occupy the front part of a vacant former hardware store in the Mountain Valley Shopping Centre.

Airlie Beach Hotel Operations Queensland’s design plans for a new bottle shop in Cannonvale. Picture: Supplied

The applicant stated the bottle shop would provide convenience for the surrounding residents and along with alcohol products, it would stock a range of snack foods, confectionery, soft drinks, tobacco products and ice.

