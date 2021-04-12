New Whitsundays bottlo to become 11th in 10km stretch
A green light has been given to build the 11th bottle shop in a 10km stretch between Jubilee Pocket and Cannon Valley in the Whitsundays.
Whitsundays Regional Council approved Airlie Beach Hotel Operation Queensland’s plans to build a 150sq m bottlo that would operate from 10am to 10pm at 102-108 Shute Harbour Road in Cannonvale.
It would occupy the front part of a vacant former hardware store in the Mountain Valley Shopping Centre.
The applicant stated the bottle shop would provide convenience for the surrounding residents and along with alcohol products, it would stock a range of snack foods, confectionery, soft drinks, tobacco products and ice.
