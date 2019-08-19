New Whitsundays business a 'game changer'

Silly Solly's is set to move into a store at Cannonvale.

BARGAIN hunters of the Whitsundays rejoice, a new shop coming to Cannonvale promises big savings.

Silly Solly's Nothing Over $5 Airlie Beach is expected to open at the Whitsunday Shopping Centre in mid-October.

The shop, will be the 14th Silly Solly's store in Queensland and those in charge are promising big things.

Among the goods the store will stock are groceries, clothing, craft, children's toys, party goods, confectionery, ladies' fashion, home wares, kitchen items, cleaning products, hardware and pet products.

Owner of the Cannonvale store, Matt Caldwell, said Silly Solly's would be a "retail game changer” for the Whitsundays as it sold branded products for prices under $5.

"We're selling the same products as the supermarkets,” Mr Caldwell said.

"There'll be prices consumers haven't seen before.

"With the cost of living going up and up, a business like ours is good for the consumer.”

Mr Caldwell will take possession of the building which is currently the Reject Shop on September 20, and he hopes to be open by mid-October.

It is not his first Silly Solly's store. Mr Caldwell also owns the store in Ingham.

He is looking forward to the Airlie Beach store and expects business to be brisk.

"The reaction we have had at all the openings is remarkable,” he said.

"If people shop with us, they will save ludicrous amounts of money.”

Silly Solly's founder Solly Stanton is looking forward to the business expanding, with the Cannonvale store one of three to open soon.

"I think we'll do quite well,” Mr Stanton said.

"Retail is changing a lot quicker than ever and we're leading the way.

"We aim to disrupt the marker by offering the cheapest prices.

"Our whole aim is to making shopping great again.

"Australians are a nation of bargain hunters. And $5 goes a long way (at Silly Solly's).”

The Cannonvale shop is expected to hire between 10 and 15 staff members, with a mix of full-time and part-time workers, including juniors.

Mr Caldwell is looking for staff now, and anyone interested can contact him on 0415 113 830.