New Year a busy time for gyms

Bowen's Amped Fitness trainers Brendan Ruff and Anna Aristidou will help people realise their New Year's resolutions in 2019.

Bowen's Amped Fitness trainers Brendan Ruff and Anna Aristidou will help people realise their New Year's resolutions in 2019. KYLE EVANS

THE New Year is here and for many that means it's time to put down the Christmas cake and pick up the dumbbells.

It's a prospect that leaves many groaning with despair on January 1 as ambitions to 'get fit for the new year' begin to lay seeds in the minds of the masses.

Those who aren't complaining however are gym owners who get to cash in on the New Year resolutions.

"Normally it starts to get fairly busy this time of year either through people coming back from last year or brand new people looking to get fit for the New Year," Bowen's Amped Fitness owner Brendan Ruff said.

Amped routinely sees its walk-in clientele double this time of year, but 2019 has been much higher than usual according to Mr Ruff.

He said the temptation of food and drink over the holidays leads many to indulge, and weight loss becomes a main priority.

"People tend to either want to lose weight or put on muscle. It's more probably the weight loss side of things for sure, but it's dependent on the person," he said.

Although enjoying the spike, like most gym owners he's careful to keep his excitement in check in preparation for the drop off he is likely to see around March or April.

He said the string of long weekends between during the period make it hard for people to develop a routine.

He said people can also often overcompensate to make up for lost time, leading to injury or fatigue which can sap motivation.

"We try and explain to people when they begin to start light then work your way into it rather than go flat out, because people often end up too sore which scares them off," he said.

Amped Fitness group trainer Anna Aristidou said a great way to stay motivated was to prepare for your session the night before.

"Lay out your gym clothes next to you, your shoes, and have your bag packed and ready to go. That way when your alarm goes off everything is there and ready to go," she said.