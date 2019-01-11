New year, new you, new mates

INDULGE: It's the simple things in life, like a yarn over a cuppa with friends.

FRIENDS are the family you choose, and with a society that is increasingly plagued by loneliness, it's important to keep those connections alive.

More than 80 per cent of Australians believe our society is becoming a lonelier place, according to survey conducted by Lifeline Australia and Proserpine Community Centre Coordinator Ingrid Ruck said she a noticed over time, more and more people were coming into the centre, for no other reason than to have a chat.

"Part of my job is to identify gaps in the community and to then try and fill those gaps,” she said.

Mrs Ruck came up with the solution of Friday Friends Club, held every Friday at the Proserpine Community Centre at 10am.

The event is aimed at helping people in the community who are feeling lonely or isolated to come and enjoy cup of tea, and to meet some new people.

Even those who aren't lonely are encouraged to pop in to broaden their network; as they say, you never know who you might meet, and you can never have too many friends. Mrs Ruck said there have been a variety of community members come along, from people in their 70s to people in their late 20s.

"It's been quite amazing actually, quite a few success stories, people say they're not coming back next week because they've made a friend,” she said.

"You just never know when somebody at the table might click with someone.”

The event is free and doesn't require registration and everyone is welcome - young, old and mums and dads with new bubs, who just need to get out of the house for an hour or two.

If you have a secret cake recipe that you'd like to share with others in the community, then you are welcome to bring a plate of food to share, but the most important thing to bring is yourself.