New year's resolutions pay off for parkrun crew

ON THE MOVE: Airlie Beach parkrun started 2019 on a high as more than 100 runners turned up for the 169th event.

ON THE MOVE: Airlie Beach parkrun started 2019 on a high as more than 100 runners turned up for the 169th event. Contributed

NEW Year resolutions were put into action on Saturday as more than 100 parkrunners pounded the pathways of Airlie Beach for the 169th event.

First time parkrunners literally hit the ground running, with almost a quarter of participants executing their maiden run.

The 5km loop took the group on a scenic tour from Abell Point Marina to Cannonvale, via the boardwalk and back.

Congratulations to Julie Cauchi, Nathan Dickin, Martin Fortmann, Kiara Cerutti, Kasey Darlington and Isabella Rose who started 2019 on a high, achieving personal bests during Saturday's event.

Thank you to Bob Barford, Kyla Corbett, Wendy Downes, Mick Drennan, Megan Drennan, Justin Helsham, Justin Knight-Gray, John McMullen, Ruth Roberts and Deb Rowland who volunteered their time to make parkrun possible.

Airlie Beach parkrun is held every Saturday at 7am, from Abell Point Marina, Shingley Dr.

Parkrun is free, but first-time participants should register before attending.

Participants are invited to mingle with the parkrun community for a coffee at New Bohemian Raw Cafe after each event.

More information can be found on the Airlie Beach parkrun website and Facebook page or call event director Bob Barford on 0407 895 011.