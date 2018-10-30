Menu
New York Magazine features school-shooting survivor in proactive and powerful front cover. Picture: New York Magazine/Instagram
News

Magazine praised for ‘confronting’ cover

by Julia Corderoy
30th Oct 2018 3:40 AM

IT TAKES a lot in our increasingly sensory, yet increasingly detached, fast-paced world to make you stop and think.

Not only has New York Magazine's latest cover done that, but it has forced us to sit with the discomfort.

Described as "heartbreaking", "powerful" and "confronting", the cover of the October 29 - November 11 issue features a shirtless teenage boy bearing horrific scars across his torso and a colostomy bag.

On the cover of the newest issue of @nymag: survivors of school shootings from 1946-2018, in their own words. Anthony Borges was shot five times in the February 14th, 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida. He barricaded a door to a classroom to protect other students, saving as many as 20 lives, and was the last of the injured to leave the hospital. "I did what I had to do — that’s why I don’t like being called a hero. I want people to remember what happened as a miracle, from God." Tap the link in our bio now to read more of the stories of those we spoke to as part of an exercise in remembrance, which involved seeking out the survivors of school ­shootings from as far back as we could find them. 📸: @michaelavedon

A post shared by New York Magazine (@nymag) on

 

The boy is 15-year-old Anthony Borges, the young man credited with saving up to 20 lives during the Parkland, Florida, school massacre.

Borges used himself as a human shield by barricading a door to protect his classmates in the third deadliest school shooting in US history. He was shot fives times and was the last of the injured to leave the hospital.

 

When the news broke about the Parkland school shooting, were a former student murdered 17 of his classmates, the entire world was heartbroken. But this time, instead of grief, we felt anger. We were done with 'thoughts and prayers' and we wanted meaningful action and reform on US gun laws.

However, much like other mass school shootings in the US - the Virginia Tech massacre which killed 32, the Santa Fe High School shooting which killed 10, and the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting which killed 26 - our anger soon turned to apathy.

Since the shocking Parkland massacre, New York Magazine points out, at least 75 other shootings in schools barely made the news, and if they did, they slipped right out of it.

"It's stunning to think that these shootings - these attacks on children - aren't being talked about constantly," the feature reads, along with the harrowing anecdotes from 27 school-shooting survivors over the last 72 years.

 

The publication has been widely praised for its in-your-face approach to getting gun legislation back on the agenda - and the timing isn't a coincidence, with the US heading into the 2018 midterm elections which are to take place next week on November 6.

New York Magazine has made its point and now it is leaving the ball in the voters' court. Let's hope their anger can be reignited and channelled into voting.

