Menu
Login
Sport

Knights sack young gun after positive drug test

Dylan Phythian is congratulated after scoring a try during the Round 25 NRL match between the Newcastle Knights and South Sydney in Newcastle on August. 28, 2016. (AAP Image/Darren Pateman)
Dylan Phythian is congratulated after scoring a try during the Round 25 NRL match between the Newcastle Knights and South Sydney in Newcastle on August. 28, 2016. (AAP Image/Darren Pateman) DARREN PATEMAN
by Ben Glover

YOUNG Knights utility Dylan Phythian has been sacked after returning a second positive test under the NRL's illicit drugs policy.

The 23-year-old made a promising start to his career, playing three first-grade games in 2016, but has had a long stint on the sidelines after rupturing his ACL last year.

Still on the comeback trail, Phythian was on Tuesday released by the Knights after a second contravention under the NRL's illicit drugs policy, which automatically incurs a 12-match suspension.

"After conferring with Dylan, the club has made the decision to terminate his playing contract," the club said in a statement.

"His behaviour is at odds with the culture we are building within the club.

"The Knights will provide him with counselling support during this challenging time."

Topics:  drugs test dylan phythian newcastle knights nrl

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Prossie junior cricketers celebrate achievements

Prossie junior cricketers celebrate achievements

NOT even the deluge of rain or a power blackout could keep the strong contingent of Proserpine Junior Cricketers away from their annual presentation afternoon

New course for Hamo Marathon

WINNER'S CIRCLE: Milly Clark in action during the Hamilton island Hilly Half Marathon last year.

New course for Hamilton Island marathon highlights Whitsunday views

Whitsundays - it's going to be a wet and windy week

Cedar Creek Falls will continue to flow with the expected rainfall over the next 10 days.

Rain, rain and more rain forecast for the Whitsundays.

Know a great Whitsundays tourism operator?

Tourism Whitsundays' Whitsunday Tourism Awards on Hamilton Island last year.

Know a great Whitsundays tourism operator?

Local Partners