Newcomers join twilight racing

TWILIGHT RACING: A gentle north-easterly breeze greeted the 15 yachts who participated in last week's Wednesday twilight race at Whitsunday Sailing Club.

With a couple of newcomers on the scene, the conditions were ideal for both the regular crew members and the visitors who make this a unique experience in Airlie Beach.

New on the scene this week were Magma, a Bavaria 37 and Hotel, a Beneteau 43.3. These two boats added some spice to the day as the rest of the fleet discovered their strengths and weaknesses.

Sailing in Division 3, Magma was off to a great start, taking out the Doyle Sails sponsored best start award for their division.

However, it was Bob and Mark Beale, sailing Kameruka, who soon took control with a very strong first leg, in conditions which were not ideal for them.

The larger boats revelled in the conditions, with Aquatarius, (Tom & Kerry Parker) with their majority girl crew, who got closest, finishing 30 seconds behind Kameruka at the finish. Behind them Infarrction (Carol Roberts) was third, followed by a closely matched pair of Anthea (Dewi Hughes) and Hotel (John Coppock).

On corrected time, the win went to Aquatarius from Anthea and Hotel.

In Division 2, it was Treasure VIII, skippered by Rob Davis, who led the fleet away at the start, never to be headed. It is unusual for Treasure VIII to finish four minutes ahead of QMS (John Galloway), however that was the case, with Reignition (Charles Wallis), sailing with only three crew, in close proximity.

However, the star of the day was Haywire (Brett Young), sailing with borrowed crew, who stayed well in touch, well enough to take second place on corrected time after Treasure VIII.

As expected, Division 1 saw Graham and Clayton Matthews, sailing Malice, sprint away from the fleet.

Across the finishing line, G'Nome finished second, with Overdrive in third place. Based on handicaps, the results were different, with Malice leading the way from Steve Halter's Cheetah, with G'Nome finishing third.