Newest member of the family

BOOM RECRUIT: Black Betty is the newest arrival in the Ocean Rafting fleet. Her arrival brings the total number of vessels run by the popular tour operator to seven.

OCEAN Rafting has welcomed its newest vessel, bringing the total number of vessels in the popular tour operator's fleet to seven.

Following in the tradition of naming all vessels after well-known songs, the latest addition to the fleet has been named Black Betty.

The custom-built vessels are specifically designed and suited to the operations and the environment in which they operate and the company's signature adrenalin ride.

Increasing Ocean Rafting's fleet to seven vessels offers an additional capacity of 32 guests, bringing the total number of guests Ocean Rafting can now carry up to 206 daily, much to the delight of owner Peter Claxton.

"It was just a natural progression for us as we needed more availability and flexibility in rotating the vessels for the maintenance schedule,” Mr Claxton said.

"After 20 years in operation we are continuing to grow and bring new products and packages to the market.

"Because we own a range of permits with special permissions, our vessels can visit amazing snorkelling sites, as well as offering the ultimate access inside Hill Inlet.”

To celebrate the arrival of Black Betty to the Ocean Rafting "family”, a special has been released for a limited time.

This family offer, or the option to bring three friends if your friends are as close as your family, is an offer not to be missed.

The "We Are Family” package offers an Ocean Rafting adventure to Whitehaven Beach for just $135 per person and includes a tropical buffet-style lunch, which is a saving of $40 per adult.

The special is valid for travel until December 14, 2018, and must be booked in a group of four people (adults or children).

You need to quote "We Are Family” when booking to receive this offer.

You can contact Ocean Rafting on 49466848 to book this special now.