Newly re-opened pub's celebration marred by violence

A FIGHT outside a newly reopened pub has marred what should have been a celebratory weekend.

One man has been charged and another is on the run from police after allegedly fighting two other men outside Dalby's Country Club Hotel early this morning.

Sergeant Matt Carmody said police will allege two Dalby men, aged 28 and 22, caused a disturbance outside the venue about 12.30am.

The men allegedly assaulted two people, a Dalby man 34, and 24-year-old Bowenville man, causing them both injuries.

The offenders both fled the area when police were called and arrived on scene.

The 28-year-old was arrested a short time later and taken to the Dalby watch house where he was charged with assault occasioning bodily harm.

The second alleged offender, known to police, is yet to be located.

The two men injured in the incident were taken to Dalby Hospital for treatment for cuts and abrasions to the head.

Sgt Carmody said Dalby police took a firm stand against alcohol-fuelled violence, particularly at licensed venues.

He said the Country Club Hotel had security and measures in place to prevent violence.

"Police are disappointed with this incident as we heavily campaign that one punch can kill," Sgt Carmody said.

The Country Club Hotel re-opened this week after it was badly damaged by fire in June, 2015.