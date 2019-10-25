Menu
Jack Newnes has quit St Kilda. Picture: Michael Klein
AFL

Newnes walks out on Saints

by Kate Salemme
25th Oct 2019 10:38 AM
MIDFIELDER Jack Newnes has walked out on St Kilda to seek a fresh start at a new club as a delisted free agent.

Newnes didn't find a new home as a restricted free agent during the trade period but is reportedly set to sign with Carlton.

The Saints had offered the 26-year-old a contract but have agreed to delist him after 155 games for the club.

The delisted free agency period begins on November 1.

"For me it's the right time now to move on and start fresh and restart my career," Newnes said in a message to fans on the club's website.

"I've absolutely loved playing for the club and playing in front of you guys at Etihad Stadium."

Newnes joins Josh Bruce (Western Bulldogs), Jack Steven (Geelong) and Blake Acres (Fremantle) as players departing St Kilda for rival clubs this off-season.

The Saints did, however, rejuvenate its list by signing five new players during a bumper trade period - Brad Hill, Paddy Ryder, Dan Butler, Dougal Howard and Zak Jones.

"We did present Jack a with a contract offer and have been in regular discussion with him and his manager over the past month," Saints list boss James Gallagher said.

"In the end, Jack has decided the time is right for a fresh start and we have agreed to delist him. This will allow him the opportunity to join another club as a delisted free agent.

"Jack has been an integral part of the Saints for the past eight years. His character, durability, willingness to play different roles and commitment to driving the standards off the track saw him elevated to the club's leadership group between 2017-2018."

