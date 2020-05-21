News sites mysteriously go down

An unsolved outage has taken news organisations around the country down this afternoon as readers are instead greeted with error messages.

A number of major news websites are down for readers in two of Australia's biggest cities.

Sydney and Perth visitors to websites for Nine-owned newspapers, Channel 10's soon to be shuttered 10 Daily, and The New York Times have been greeted with error messages when trying to load sites this afternoon.

The error messages appear to be the result of an as-yet unsolved outage for the company many local and international news outlets rely on to deliver their content.

Content delivery network provider Fastly has reported "degraded performance" on its servers in Sydney and Perth according to its website.

The ABC and News Corp so far appear unaffected and are understood to rely on a different provider.

A content delivery network is a group of servers within a geographical location that are co-ordinated to load web pages as quickly as possible.

The incident is currently "unsolved".

