Volunteer thanks Times for being at the heart of community

GOOD WORKS: Just some of the Rotary Club of Airlie Beach activities covered by the Whitsunday Times over the years.

THE local paper plays an enormous part in any community.

Merewyn Wright, past president of Rotary Club of Airlie Beach and now the District Governor-Elect for Rotary District 9550, said the Whitsunday Times had always been there to support Rotary's many events and initiatives.

"I particularly acknowledge and thank two of the longer-term editors during my time in the Whitsundays - Leanne Abernethy and Sharon Smallwood - for the support they have given the Rotary Club of Airlie Beach, to ensure our stories have been told," she said.

"I have moved around regional Queensland courtesy of the Education Department and each area had at least one thing in common - the local newspaper.

"I have always looked to these papers as a way of getting to know each community of which I had become a part and I came to realise how important it was to form a relationship with the local paper.

"Over the past 12 years, that relationship has been with the Whitsunday Times and Whitsunday Coast Guardian and I really came to value the power of the local paper."

Over the years, Rotary events such as the Rotary Boat Show, the Rotary Reef Festival Street Parades, and Carols by the Beach have all been covered.

"How did everyone know these were on? Because the Times provided such great coverage in the lead-up. No doubt many locals looked to see if their photo taken at the event appeared in the paper!

"The Times also carried stories of our latest phone guide release and which organisations benefitted from funds raised, as a result of businesses advertising in the guide. Then there were our community raffles - the Times let local organisations know how they could raise funds by taking part, and afterwards, who the winners were."

Mrs Wright said the Times had been there to report the ways Rotary has supported the youth in the area including hosting and sponsoring Youth Exchange Program students, sending local students to attend inter-and intra-state science forums and sponsoring young people to participate in the Young Endeavour training program.

"We have donated equipment to the local hospital, provided hampers to the needy at Christmas time, promoted excellence in the workplace through the Pride of Workmanship Awards, supported the local Volunteer Marine Rescue through significant donations towards vessels, made donations towards the operation of Eco Barge Clean Seas, and organised and participated in Clean-Up Australia Days.

"We sprang into action after Cyclone Debbie, setting up the Give Centre to assist locals who had lost possessions, and we mustn't forget our most recent achievement - the modifications to the bi-centenary boardwalk to highlight some local historical features.

"How do I remember all these club achievements? They have all been chronicled through articles in our local papers. I have kept folders over time of cuttings from the Times and the Guardian, which tell the story of almost everything we have done."

While this week's edition is the last Whitsunday Times to appear in print, there will still be journalists on the ground in Whitsundays covering the stories that matter most in the new digital-only era.