Newspoll shows three horse race for Whitsunday

A WEEKEND Australian Newspoll has reflected Kevin Collins' prediction earlier this week of a "three-horse race" for the marginal seat of Whitsunday.

With a sample size of between 504 and 693 voters - the poll puts Labor ahead on 32%, LNP 31%, One Nation 19%, The Greens and KAP on 7% and 4% for "others".

This shows a 10.7% drop in the LNP vote since the 2015 election and puts Labor ahead with a two party preferred 51/49 lead.

Mr Collins, who moderated the pre-election forum at the Reef Gateway on Thursday night, said the result would come down to preferences and that One Nation could pull of an unlikely upset.

"I think most people that are Labor voters will preference One Nation ahead of LNP and most people who are LNP voters will vote One Nation over Labor," said the Fish D'vine co-owner.

"One Nation has won this seat before on the back of preferences."

When asked on his view on the poll results, Mr Costigan said his commentator days were behind him.

"I'm 100% committed to serving the people of the Whitsundays, even the ones who don't like me and don't vote for me that's fine," he said.

"You can't please everyone."

LNP Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan joined with LNP Senator Ian McDonald and supports at the Airlie Beach foreshore markets this morning. Jacob Wilson

LNP Queensland Senator Ian McDonald joined Mr Costigan on the campaign trail at the Airlie Beach foreshore markets this morning after launching the LNP campaign in the Northern Beaches last night.

Senator McDonald expressed disappointment in One Nation for preferencing Labor ahead of the LNP.

"They could help put Labor in power here," he said.

"I sit with Pauline in the Senate every day of the week and I hear her speak... she said in the Senate on Monday afternoon If you are sick of paying high electricity prices I urge all Queenslanders on the 25th (November) to vote Labor last.

"The local (One Nation) candidate is going against her and putting Labor (ahead) which I can't understand."

One Nation candidate Noel Skippen outlined his platform for Whitsunday. James Graham

One Nation candidate for Whitsunday Noel Skippen said at the pre-election forum on Thursday that the Queensland One Nation party's position was to put all sitting members last before the Greens, except for a few who were doing a "fantastic job".

"However, you own your preferences, if you want to direct your preferences some other way that is fine," he said.

Despite his disappointment, Senator McDonald said if One Nation held the balance of power, the LNP should take the opportunity to form government.

"I understand Tim Nicholls said no deals, no ministry, no coalition. But I'm sure that if they didn't have the numbers they would work with (Pauline) and others to get legislation passed," he said.

"In the federal parliament where Labor and the Greens team up, we cannot get any legislation through without crossbenchers.

"Pauline is one of the few Senators who actually listens to the debate, while most come with pre-ordained positions we can sit with her and say forget the rhetoric and forget the politics this is the real situation and this is why you have to pass this."

Labor candidate for Whitsunday Bronwyn Taha with her supporters at the Airlie Beach foreshore markets this morning. Jacob Wilson

Labor candidate for Whitsunday Bronwyn Taha said this confirmed Labor's campaign message warning of an LNP-One Nation minority government.

"Its quite clear, and it confirms the LNP are willing to do a deal with One Nation to form government in Queensland, that's what it comes down to, they can't govern by themselves and it is complete chaos if that happens," she said.

When pressed on Labor's performance in the polls, Ms Taha said she needed to keep on getting the message out.

"All I can do is go out and talk to people and let them know what is at stake and what I am doing for the community," she said.

The Newspoll released today also revealed that Whitsunday voters were divided on their views on whether the Carmichael Adani coal mine should proceed with 42% in favour, 39% opposed and 19% uncommitted.

On job creation, 40% of voters trusted the LNP, 33% backed Labor and 27% were uncommitted.

The Queensland election will be held next Saturday, November 25.