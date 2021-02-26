Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The man who impressed with his leadership of the state’s border lockdown is one of four new top cop appointments.
The man who impressed with his leadership of the state’s border lockdown is one of four new top cop appointments.
Crime

Next big gig for top cop who led border shutdown

by Greg Stolz
26th Feb 2021 2:25 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Gold Coast's top cop, who has led the police response to Queensland's controversial border closures, has been promoted.

Chief Superintendent Mark Wheeler is one of four new assistant commissioner appointments.

Supt Wheeler has impressed the police hierarchy and State Government with his handling of the Coast's border closures during the pandemic.

He oversaw the closure of multiple border crossings on the southern Gold Coast, the major entry points into Queensland, in two lockouts between March last year and January this year.

 

Mark Wheeler at work at Surfers Paradise police headquarters
Mark Wheeler at work at Surfers Paradise police headquarters

 

In a mammoth logistic operation, more than one million vehicles were processed through the Coast's five border checkpoints, with almost 30,000 people refused entry and 5000-plus ordered into hotel quarantine.

Officers also made several major drug busts while performing checkpoint duty, seizing large quantities of cocaine and cannabis.

It is unclear whether Supt Wheeler will remain on the Gold Coast as part of a possible reshuffle of assistant commissioner roles by Commissioner Katarina Carroll.

Veteran former homicide squad chief Brian Wilkins is the current assistant commissioner for the South Eastern police region, which takes in the Gold Coast.

The other new assistant commissioners are Brian Swan (currently Logan district officer),

Katherine Innes (currently acting assistant commissioner, Crime and Intelligence Command) and Brian Connors (currently acting assistant commissioner, Operations Support Command).

 

 

Originally published as Next big gig for top cop who led border shutdown

queensland police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Whopping 350L of fuel siphoned from excavator near Bowen

        Premium Content Whopping 350L of fuel siphoned from excavator near Bowen

        Crime Police say the machinery was locked and secured before it was broken into just south of town.

        ‘Common sense has to prevail’: Not giving up on Bowen estate

        Premium Content ‘Common sense has to prevail’: Not giving up on Bowen estate

        Council News The community leader says he understands Whitsunday Paradise should not come at a...

        What’s next for our reef as 2020 named second-hottest year

        Premium Content What’s next for our reef as 2020 named second-hottest year

        Environment Professor explains how the reef is around the Whitsundays and lists ways residents...

        Marine park authority wades into Keswick Island concerns

        Premium Content Marine park authority wades into Keswick Island concerns

        Environment George Christensen says GBRMPA will investigate and raise reported breaches with...