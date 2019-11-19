Next generation of soldiers leave a legacy in Bowen

HELPING HAND: Soldiers from the 3rd Combat Engineer Regiment conducting community engagement in order to assist Legacy in supporting Legacy Families on 13 November 2019 in the Bowen area. Pictured is a visit to Muroona Gardens.

HELPING HAND: Soldiers from the 3rd Combat Engineer Regiment conducting community engagement in order to assist Legacy in supporting Legacy Families on 13 November 2019 in the Bowen area. Pictured is a visit to Muroona Gardens. Supplied

MORE than 20 soldiers have travelled to Bowen as part of a three-day trip to assist the women of Legacy and engage with the wider Bowen community.

The defence personnel are part of the Australian Army Third Combat Engineer Regiment, 16 squadron, 15 troop and travelled down from Townsville on Tuesday, November 12.

Moving about town in military vehicles, the deployment spent Tuesday afternoon with the women of Legacy at an event held at the Larrikin Hotel.

However, it was Wednesday that some of the women of Legacy were looking forward to the most, as the team got in to help clean up the houses of Legacy members and help them prepare for cyclone season.

Seargent Ryan Greene said it was important to be able to interact with the local community.

"These guys are the new generation soldiers, so it's great to show them the older generation, how vulnerable they can be and give back to them," he said.

"New soldiers get told to go out and do their training, but by building rapport it assists us in situations like natural disasters when we're able to go out and we have that connection and understanding."

Lieutenant Johannes Cillies said Legacy was the preferred organisation of the third combat engineers, and he was proud to be able to help.

The team assist the clean up of 9 properties in total, removing debris and performing general maintenance.

"We're huge supporters of Legacy as they support the individual and their widow," Lt Cillies said.

"It's something that the new generation soldier should understand, plus it's just a great thing to do."

Local Legacy member, Stacher Wilson, said it was great to have the defence force personnel travel down from Townsville.

Mrs Wilson became a beneficiary almost 10 years ago after the passing of her husband, a former air force airman.

Speaking at the Larrikin Hotel meet-up, she said she had 'lots for them to do'.

"It's a really great thing for them to do, to come down here," she said.

"There's a lot around the house I'm looking forward to getting them to dig into, so I hope they're ready to work hard."