Next major step in Cannonvale gel blasting field

The community will be able to have their say on plans for a new sporting field that would bring gel blasting to the heart of the region.

Plans for a gel blaster field in Cannonvale were lodged in October.

The application outlined plans for several playing fields, with a ‘close quarters battlefield’ measuring 30sq m and a ‘general skirmish field’ set to span 80m by 30m.

Several forts and barricades will be built on the fields that can be detached for different skirmishes.

The fields were set to be built on a vacant lot off Paluma Rd with three midweek sessions and two sessions on the weekend.

The applicant said 20 blasters would be available for hire in blocks of about three hours.

The proposed playing field is earmarked for a vacant lot off Paluma Rd that would be divided into several smaller fields.

Equipment would be available for hire from the company running the sessions.

The council received the applications, however sent it back to the applicant to correctly fill out the required paperwork with a 20-day deadline.

Officers were chasing more information on site plans, wastewater treatment and how the application matched to the site’s code.

They were also asked to prove why the block, which sits 100m from residential areas, would be the best place for the field.

The applicants argued it would be important to keep the games out of the public eye in case people mistook the gel blasters as real weapons.

“The last thing the authorities need is someone reporting a large group of people holding automatic weapons,” the applicant stated.

“This block of land is completely hidden from the general public, the ground is well kept and flat reducing the risk of injuries.”

The application is now on public notification where residents can have their say on the plans here.