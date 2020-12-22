Menu
A new childcare centre could soon open in Mandalay. Picture: File
Parenting

Next major step in new Whitsunday childcare centre

Laura Thomas
22nd Dec 2020 5:00 AM
A new childcare centre with spaces for more than 80 children a day has reached the next major milestone.

The Jungle Zoo Early Learning Centre in Mandalay has been put to the public for comment with a vacant building on Shute Harbour Rd earmarked for the development.

The centre would cater for 83 children and employ 12 staff with plans to open six days a week from 7.30am to 5.30pm.

Applicants said the centre would cater for 83 children and employ 12 staff. Picture: Supplied
Jungle Zoo would provide care for babies through to 12 year olds and would also be open to tourists visiting the region.

Plans show the childcare centre would have five rooms split into different age brackets.

The 1.5ha block of land applicants hope to develop was the previous office of Fantasea Cruise and sits opposite Discovery Parks Airlie Beach.

The applicants are professional childcare operators and have designed, built and operated seven different businesses.

The application was lodged in October and council officers sought more information on the fencing and parking.

Plans for the childcare centre are now open to the public for comment and can be found here.

