Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been charged by police after he allegedly broke into Bowen Police station.
A man has been charged by police after he allegedly broke into Bowen Police station. Monique Preston
Crime

Next step for man shot by police at Bowen

Monique Preston
by
24th Oct 2019 5:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Bowen man who was shot by police after he allegedly broke through the back door of Bowen Police Station has been discharged from hospital.

Townsville Hospital today confirmed the 35-year-old Bowen man was released from hospital on Wednesday.

Bowen Police said he was now in custody in Townsville, awaiting his next court appearance in Bowen Magistrates Court on December 3.

The man had been in hospital since the incident on October 9.

He has been charged with two counts of serious assault on police, as well as single counts of attempted murder, committing acts intending to do grievous bodily harm and break and enter premises after the incident.

More Stories

bowen police shooting bowen police station custody police shooting whitsunday crime whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Speeding to victory: Whitsunday karter crowned state champ

    premium_icon Speeding to victory: Whitsunday karter crowned state champ

    Sport Junior driver fights until the end in a close final race, taking himself from fourth to first in the second round of the two-part series.

    The Whitsundays' most unique dog breeds have been revealed

    premium_icon The Whitsundays' most unique dog breeds have been revealed

    Offbeat Is your dog the most unique in the Whitsundays?

    Anti-protest laws passed by Parliament

    premium_icon Anti-protest laws passed by Parliament

    News The State Government’s controversial anti-protest laws have been passed.

    JM Kelly exec called worker a 'real arse'

    premium_icon JM Kelly exec called worker a 'real arse'

    Business A worker who complained was called a “real arse” in an email