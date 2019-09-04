Next step for new Bowen Basin mine

THE New Winchester South mining project in the Bowen Basin is one step closer to becoming a reality with the project's final terms of reference for the environmental impact statement released today.

The milestone will allow the company behind the mine, Whitehaven, to start work on the draft EIS for public consultation. This is a key part of the mines approval process.

State Development Minister Cameron Dick said the $1m project, near Moranbah, was expected to deliver 500 new construction jobs and support up to 450 full-time jobs once operational.

"This mining facility could extract up to eight million tonnes of product coal each year for approximately 30 years,” Mr Dick said.

"That type of production would contribute significantly to both the local and state economy, boosting our exports and supporting communities in the region.

"These terms of reference follow public consultation and will ensure potential impacts on the natural, social and economic environment are appropriately considered.

"Whitehaven WS will now prepare a draft EIS and, once that satisfies Queensland's independent Coordinator-General, the community will have another opportunity to have their say on the project.”

Assistant State Development Minister and Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert said the proponent would look to employ from local towns in the region, including Moranbah, Dysart and Coppabella.

"The Palaszczuk Government's Strong and Sustainable Resource Communities Act bans large resource projects like this from employing 100 per cent fly-in-fly-out workforces,” Ms Gilbert said.

If approved, it's estimated construction of the project would begin in 2021, with the first extraction of coal proposed for 2023.