Next step for PRD piece of paradise

ON THE MOVE: PRDnationwide Whitsunday principal Christie Leet (centre) with project support officer Suzie Griffiths and sales agent Melinda Butcher at One Airlie.

IT IS predicted to be one of the most exclusive and luxurious residential locations in the Whitsundays and now the newest Airlie Beach development has taken its next step towards completion.

The civil works at One Airlie, adjacent to the Whitsunday Sailing Club, have begun and PRDnationwide Whitsunday principal Christie Leet said they were expecting to be finished before Christmas.

"Once we're finished all the earthworks then people can all take their own individual lot of land and build their own home,” he said.

One lot owner even hopes to begin construction on his home by the new year.

The 12 allotments feature 10 waterfront properties and two with marina views.

"One of those views looks straight down the beach at Airlie Beach. It's the only one that I'm aware of where you can get that,” Mr Leet said. "When it's finished we'll have a beautiful road, landscaping done, and a spectacular entry statement where the sales office is currently. People will then be able to start moving.”

Opportunities are still available for people to purchase a lot, with Mr Leet declaring they expected the development to sell out.

"If you cast your mind forward ... people will be driving past seeing homes here and they'll be wishing that if they could, they would have participated in it. You're never going to get a site like this in the Whitsundays and probably you'll never get another site like this on the Queensland coast,” Mr Leet said.

"This is the best of the best.”