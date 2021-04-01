Next step in game-changing $2.9b Urannah Dam project

The terms of reference have been released for the Urannah Dam environmental impact statement.

The terms of reference have been released for the Urannah Dam environmental impact statement.

The final terms of reference for the proposed $2.9 billion Urannah Dam project have been released, edging the transformative project a step closer to an environmental impact statement.

Deputy Premier and State Development Minister Steven Miles said Queensland’s coordinator-general had considered all community submissions before finalising the terms of reference for the EIS.

Mr Miles said the dam, which would be located 86km southeast of Collinsville and 80km west of Mackay, included hydro-electricity, a water distribution network, an irrigation precinct and a pumped hydro-electric power scheme.

He said 218 submissions were received in two months.

“Queenslanders have had their say on what they would like to see included in the terms of reference for the EIS on the Urannah project,” he said.

More stories:

Steve Irwin the turtle under threat from $670m mega-dam

Bowen Basin water supply a ‘nationally significant’ priority

Urannah to deliver $2 return for every $1 spent: proponent

“The Urannah project potentially means water security and jobs for agriculture, industry and mines in the region.”

Water Minister Glenn Butcher said the government supported development of water infrastructure as part of the state’s Economic Recovery Plan.

“Project proponent Bowen River Utilities is now required to prepare a draft EIS that addresses the terms of reference,” he said.

“Queenslanders will then have another opportunity to have their say with submissions to be invited once the draft EIS is finalised.”

A key issue raised by the community was the potential cumulative impacts of multiple water infrastructure projects under consideration in the Burdekin catchment.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

How to get Daily Mercury news straight to your inbox

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

This included potential impacts on river flows, existing water users, downstream water quality and aquatic fauna such as Irwin’s turtle (Elseya irwini).

Bowen River Utilities estimated up to 1200 full-time jobs would be created during two years of construction and 600 full-time jobs would be available when the development was fully operational.

The dam, proposed to be built on the Broken River, is planned to have a capacity of up to 970,000 megalitres.

More information on the draft EIS is available here.