Next steps for Proserpine Mill building destroyed by blaze

The Proserpine Mill stores building after it was destroyed by fire on January 10. Picture: Wilmar Sugar

WHERE once stood the Proserpine Mill stores building is now only a concrete slab as Wilmar Sugar works through their options for its rebuild.

Tools, uniforms and other consumables were destroyed in a blaze that severely damaged the building on January 10. The fire reportedly resulted in more than $1 million of damage.

The destroyed structure was recently demolished and took about three weeks to be pulled down.

Wilmar Sugar Mackay region work execution manager Sebastian Foti said completion of the demolition was a major milestone for the fire recovery project.

“It’s been a mammoth effort to get rid of the old store,” he said.

“The design of the building meant the roof was holding the side panels in place.

The stores building at Proserpine Sugar Mill after it was pulled down due to being destroyed by fire on January 10.

“The safest option for the demolition team was to pull down the building bit by bit.”

Wilmar Sugar confirmed a temporary stores had been constructed and would not impact this year’s crush season, set to start on June 30.

Wilmar purchasing and supply manager Vaughan Jones said shipping containers were being used for temporary stores.

“They’re home to some of the regularly used consumables and tools,” he said.

“However, because of the size and design limitations of the containers, it means we have also had to set up an off-site store.

“It’s a workable option for our people in the short term while we get on with designing and building a new stores building.”