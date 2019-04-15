Menu
IN COURT: A man who recorded a blood alcohol reading more than four times the legal limit has been warned that prison could be a possibility if he offends again.
News

Next stop prison if man drink drives again

15th Apr 2019 5:45 AM | Updated: 6:00 AM
A MAN who recorded a blood alcohol reading more than four times the legal limit has been warned that prison could be a possibility if he offends again.

Benjamin Gordon Ahern was stopped for a random breath test in Midge Point, on March 23, at about 9.40pm and recorded a BAR of 0.219. He said he had drunk Gold and Iron Brew.

Representing himself in court, Ahern said it was "just a poor lack of judgement".

Magistrate Ron Muirhead said it was an extremely high reading and Ahern had previous traffic offences, in 2006.

"If you drive while disqualified, you must be disqualified for two years. Any further offence and prison will be a possibility."

He didn't fine Ahern the maximum amount because, he said, he had pleaded guilty straight away, fining him $1800 and disqualifying him from driving for 15 months.

Whitsunday Times

