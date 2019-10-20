Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fans are calling Tom Brady a “legend” off the field for a Hollywood cameo that will hit particularly close to home.
Fans are calling Tom Brady a “legend” off the field for a Hollywood cameo that will hit particularly close to home.
eXtra

NFL star Tom Brady’s shady massage parlour visit

by Sara Dorn
20th Oct 2019 5:13 AM

Tom Brady can throw shade, too.

Fans are calling the QB a "legend" off the field for a Hollywood cameo that will hit particularly close to home for his boss, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Brady appears in the new Paul Rudd Netflix series, "Living with Yourself," where he visits a strip-mall massage parlor called "Top Happy Spa."

 

Stream Live & On-Demand coverage of the 2019/20 NFL Season with ESPN on KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14-day free trial and start streaming instantly >

 

 

The plot-line is suspiciously similar to Kraft's real-life legal troubles. The 78-year-old was charged in February with paying for sex at a Florida massage parlor.

He pleaded not guilty.

In the cameo, which is making the rounds on Twitter, Brady walks out of the massage joint with a look of satisfaction on his face and breathes a sigh of relief.

 

 

Rudd is sitting in his car in the parking lot, hesitant to enter, when Brady emerges after his happy ending.

"First time?" he asks Rudd.

"Uh-huh. You?" Rudd replies.

"Sixth," the smirking ball-shrinker says as he gets inside a waiting SUV.

While the cameo appears to parody Kraft, the show's creator, David Greenberg, said it was in the works before he was busted.

"That looked almost exactly like what we were shooting. Like, I would have used it as a reference photo," Greenberg told Refinery29 of the rub-and-tug spot where Kraft was busted.

 

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and has been reproduced with permission.

american football new england patriots nfl tom brady
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Gallery: All the glitz and glam of the James Bond Gala

    premium_icon Gallery: All the glitz and glam of the James Bond Gala

    Entertainment Were you one of the Whitsundays' finest seen out and about?

    Whitsunday waste on fire

    premium_icon Whitsunday waste on fire

    News A fire broke at a rubbish dump this afternoon

    'Everyone is so friendly': Group gives sisters taste of home

    premium_icon 'Everyone is so friendly': Group gives sisters taste of home

    Community How three Thai sisters came to embrace life in the Whitsundays.

    All aboard Adani: Mackay to secure rail subcontractor work

    premium_icon All aboard Adani: Mackay to secure rail subcontractor work

    Business ‘The fact that the major rail contractor isn’t based in Mackay doesn’t mean Mackay...