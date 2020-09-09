Menu
Gary the Goat at Carmichael Mine and Rail site
Offbeat

NICE GARY: Wandering goat joins mine team

by MICHAEL THOMPSON
9th Sep 2020 10:48 AM
A goat who wandered on to the Carmichael Mine and Rail site last week has quickly become part of the working family.

Gary the goat has even been given a temporary visitor pass and gets plenty of pats and treats from everyone onsite.There were attempts to relocate Gary to somewhere outside the site, but the goat kept wandering back.

Site safety supervisor Andy Green said Gary had been making himself more at home with each passing day.

"Gary first turned up on the night shift down in the mine pit and was attracted to the lights of the machinery, but was standing beside the driver looking for some company," he said.

"We relocated him but each night he would come back within an hour or two, looking for people. He would stay with everyone while we held our pre-start meetings as well.

Andy Green, Site Safety Supervisor for the Carmichael Mine Project, with Gary the Goat
"Since he doesn't want to go home, he has now been set up to sleep in the camp area with everyone and we would give him a room if we could.

"So many people have dogs or cats at their homes, but at our mine camp we have a goat."

Mr Green said Gary particularly enjoyed eating green veggies from the kitchen.

"It's been really nice to have him around but we're conscious that someone else might be missing him, so we want to get him back home," he said.

"It will be sad for us when we do find his owner though. We all enjoy having him around."

Anyone who recognises "Gary" can contact Adani at ausmedia@adanico.au or via Facebook.

