Niche that Airlie needed

Sammy's Airlie Beach Cruise, is up for sale. Owners Kourtney Mazik and Sam Perkins.15/02/18.

Sammy's Airlie Beach Cruise, is up for sale. Owners Kourtney Mazik and Sam Perkins.15/02/18. Tamera Francis

KOURTNEY Mazik and Sam Perkins delivered the perfect cruise along Airlie Beach but only a few months into their venture, the smooth sailing is coming to an end.

The founders of Sammy's Airlie Beach Cruise refurbished the former milk boat, the Jindalee, transported it on the back of a truck from the Gold Coast and started their business in September 2017.

But a recent health scare experienced by Mr Perkin's father in New Zealand has prompted the couple to put their "baby” up for sale to allow them to take over the family business.

The move is dependent on the sale of the Airlie Beach business.

"We love Airlie Beach and will definitely be back, but this is just something we have to do,” Miss Mazik said.

Miss Mazik moved to Airlie Beach 10 years ago and now, at age 20, operates the business with partner Sam.

Mr Perkins sought out the heat and humidity of Airlie Beach four years ago and worked as an accountant, but then found his passion as a skipper then later as a jetski tour guide.

The young entrepreneurs met while they were both employed at Cruise Whitsundays and have used their knowledge of the industry and the area to develop a uniquely profitable business, cruising Airlie Beach.

"All I have ever done is tourism,” Miss Mazik said.

The one-and-a-half-hour cruise offers a point of difference from the full-day charters, showcasing the beauty and sharing the history of the Airlie Beach.

"Airlie is just so beautiful from the water,” Mr Perkins said.

The couple discovered a gap in the market.

"We wanted to offer something you could do for a couple of hours or the day after a day charter that didn't leave you so exhausted after,” Miss Mazik said.

"To see the Whitsundays you have to get out on a boat, but most of the charters just skim past it,” Mr Perkins said.

"Our vision was to get people out there to relax, learn a little bit about the area and celebrate Airlie Beach.

"We are actually here for Airlie Beach,” he said.

The new owner would have the ability to take the business in their own direction or begin operating immediately.

"It's like wrapped up in a bow and you could come in tomorrow and it would be ready to go,” Miss Mazik said. "You could do small weddings on here, it would be perfect.

"We've only had it for a few months so we haven't had the time to market and explore it.”

"We are aiming to sell the whole business, but are open to negotiation and would like to see the business carry on,” Mr Perkins said. "We'll show them everything and how we have operated it.”

"I'd like to see Sam's idea flourish,” Miss Mazik said. "We'd love to come back as tourists and experience the business,” whilst also suggesting that a future engagement party for the couple could be part of the business negotiations.

"It'd be nice if the new owner had the same passion for it as us,” Mr Perkins said. "Airlie is just such a magical place.”