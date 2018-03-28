Nicholas does it again

PROSSIE CHAMP: David Nicholas last week became the 2018 Individual Pursuit Para World Champion.

CYCLING: Reigning Paralympic and world champion David Nicholas clocked the fastest time in the afternoon's qualifying in the men's C3 individual pursuit in Rio De Janeiro last Friday.

On Tuesday he backed it up by finding two extra seconds in the tank in the final to defeat Diederick Schelfhout of Belgium in the final by over four seconds.

He said it "was an amazing feeling”.

"I also came 7th in the Kilo and had fun in the scratch race.

"I would like to thank some people who made this possible,” Nicholas said on social media after the pursuit win.

"Firstly my family, my coach Nick Formosa, Alison McNamara for making me so strong,”

For the first time ever Rio De Janerio hosted the UCI Para-Cycling Track World Championships and the best from 30 countries battled it out the Rio veledrome.

The Rio championships is the most important event so far.

They are the first one to mark points for the ranking that will select the Tokyo Paralympic Games athletes in 2020.

Nicholas claimed back-to-back gold medals at the London and Rio De Janeiro Paralympics.

He was also named as the Whitsundays Regional Council's sportsperson of the year in 2017.